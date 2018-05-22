Sixers' NBA draft prospects: A running list of players meeting with the front office at the combine

Report: Eagles turned down trade sending Nick Foles to Cleveland for a second-round pick May 22

Eagles quarterbacks Carson Wentz (right) and Nick Foles talk during practice at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Tuesday was the first day of the Eagles’ organized team activities.

According to an NFL.com report, the Eagles turned down the No. 35 pick in the 2018 NFL draft for Nick Foles straight up, partly because Foles said he preferred to stay in Philadelphia.

Sources close to Foles told Philly.com they were not aware of a trade offer.

The report says the Browns instead pursued Tyrod Taylor, whom they acquired from the Bills for a third-round draft pick. Foles restructured his contract in April, netting a $2 million bonus for the 2018 season and a 2019 option for both sides.

The Eagles have acknowledged publicly that they received trade offers for Foles, but their asking price — reported to be at least a first-round pick — was too high for interested teams. While Wentz’s recovery from a severe left knee injury has been promising (including during Tuesday’s OTA’s), the Eagles’ front office wasn’t going to easily give up Foles, and the insurance he gives the team if Wentz suffers a setback.

The report also said the possibility of Foles being traded before the start of the season, assuming Wentz’s recovery continues to go well, isn’t out of the question. A deal could also be struck during the season before the Oct. 30 trade deadline, similar to the Patriots’ dealing Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers last season.

Staff writers Jeff McLane and Les Bowen contributed to this article.