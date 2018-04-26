A long wait ahead for the Eagles as NFL draft begins

Zach Berman covers the Eagles. He also appears regularly on Comcast SportsNet. He previously wrote for the Washington Post and Newark Star-Ledger, and was a contributor for the New York Times.

Prospects in attendance stand on stage at the start of the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.

The Eagles have a long wait ahead of them. Unless the Eagles trade up in the draft — that’s unlikely to happen — they won’t go on the board until midnight approaches. Last year, the No. 32 pick was taken at 11:44 p.m.

The night started with Baker Mayfield going to the Cleveland Browns with the No. 1 pick. The New York Giants did not waver at No. 2 and took Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. The Giants offense now features a scary combination of skill position players with Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, and Evan Engram, although they still don’t have a long-term quarterback. In the short term, the Eagles will have to contend with that offense.

The Washington Redskins tried to improve their league-worst rush defense by drafting Alabama defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne at No. 13. It’s the second consecutive year they took an Alabama defensive lineman in the first round.

The last time Sam Bradford signed a lucrative contract, the Eagles drafted Carson Wentz in the first round and put Bradford’s long-term future with the team in doubt. Bradford signed with the Cardinals in March, but the Cardinals already found his replacement by trading up to No. 10 for UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen.

The Eagles also should pay attention to the New Orleans Saints, a legitimate NFC contender. They moved up to No. 14, surrendering next year’s first-round pick in the process, to take pass rusher Marcus Davenport.

Philadelphia native Mike McGlinchey went No. 9 to the San Francisco 49ers, giving quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo more protection.

Howie Roseman and Joe Douglas, the top two football executives, both said the Eagles need to be comfortable with 32 players. When Roseman has planned for a player to drop and their board is empty, Marcus Smith happens. That said, it doesn’t mean the Eagles have 32 players all with first-round grades. The Eagles don’t necessarily stack their draft board by rounds, but rather by how players would fit. They have only six picks, and no picks on Day 2, so they would like to trade down to obtain extra picks.

Roseman made clear the Eagles are open for business. Much of the trade talks happened this week. The Eagles work on scenarios with different teams. For example, they’ll see what a team would be willing to pay to move up if a certain player that team likes is still on the draft board. The two teams won’t name the player, just discuss the price. The Eagles had that conversation in 2012 when they traded up to pick Fletcher Cox.

ESPN reported teams are already gauging the price to move to the back end of the first round.

Teams already eyeing move into back of first round: Vikings have received calls today from six teams interested in potentially trading into back half of first round and No. 30 pick, per source. Calls coming for New England at 31 and Philadelphia at 32, too. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2018

After the Eagles make the pick (or if they make a trade), Roseman will address reporters at the NovaCare Complex. We’ll have all the updates throughout the night.