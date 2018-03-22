Eagles, wide receiver Mike Wallace agree to one-year deal in free agency

What did the Eagles do in free agency, what's left to do this offseason, and who's left to sign? | Early Birds

What did the Eagles do in free agency, what's left to do this offseason, and who's left to sign? | Early Birds Mar 21

Zach Berman covers the Eagles. He also appears regularly on Comcast SportsNet. He previously wrote for the Washington Post and Newark Star-Ledger, and was a contributor for the New York Times.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace (17) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec 31, 2017.

The Eagles agreed to a one-year deal with veteran wide receiver Mike Wallace on Thursday, boosting their offense with a deep threat they lost when they traded Torrey Smith.

Wallace, 31, is a former Pro Bowler whose most-noted skill is his speed. He has averaged 15 yards per catch during his nine-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, and Baltimore Ravens. He spent the last two years with the Ravens, finishing with 52 catches for 748 yards and four touchdowns.

Wallace is likely to take over Smith’s role, competing with Mack Hollins for playing time as an outside receiver. The Eagles are looking for a fourth option in the passing game behind Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz, and Nelson Agholor. Smith had 36 catches on 69 targets for 430 yards and two scores last season and was on the receiving end of a flea-flicker touchdown in the NFC championship game. Shelton Gibson is also on the depth chart entering his second season. The Eagles traded Smith and Marcus Johnson this month.

Wallace, who is listed at 6-feet and 200 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds when he was a third-round pick by the Steelers in 2009. He’s one of 10 active players with at least 500 receptions and 8,000 receiving yards. Wallace has topped 1,000 receiving yards three times, and 19 of his 57 touchdowns have gone for 40 yards or more.

The Eagles had success last season identifying veterans to fill the roster on short-term deals. They’re doing the same this offseason, with Wallace joining Michael Bennett and Haloti Ngata as newcomers who are 30 and older. All three have reached the Pro Bowl.

