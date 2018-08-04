Brian Dawkins Hall of Fame speech: Social media reaction

First of all …
Brian Dawkins’ entrance and the opening line to his Hall of Fame induction speech on Saturday was bound to have a nostalgic feel to it:
ONLY 1 WAY TO DO IT!!!!
🔊 Only one way to start off @BrianDawkins' #PFHOF18 speech
📺: NFL Network
Hallelujah!
It’s safe to say some people were looking for brick walls to run through during his speech.
I need a brick wall to run through
That’s our doggone Hall of Famer! @BrianDawkins, congrats! #FlyEaglesFly
I'm fired up watching this speech!
🗣 THERE GOES MY HERO, WATCH HIM AS HE GOES
after winning the nfc title game, brian dawkins basically did a wrasslin shoot. so i think i know how this is gonna go.
already started. i was right.
Brian Dawkins: "The majority of the success I have had has come on the back of pain. … I was actually planning the way I would kill myself so my wife would get the money. But what that pain did for me, it increased my faith exponentially."#Eagles #HOF
The entire city of Philly is about to scream, cry and laugh right now. Congrats @BrianDawkins 🙌🏽👊🏽👍🏽
Dawkins has so much swagger!!!!
Brian Dawkins is the most beloved Philadelphia Eagle ever and I'm not sure there's a close second.
The time has come. Welcome to the @ProFootballHOF, @BrianDawkins.#PFHOF18 | #FlyEaglesFly
📺: @nflnetwork
BDAWK… 🔥🔥🔥
Dawkins was so passionate, he actually created some microphone difficulties for himself.
Brian Dawkins didn't drop the mic, he broke the mic
This is called the @BrianDawkins mic drop.
Wow, WHAT A SPEECH! #PFHOF18
And he honored his wife with her own gold jacket.
Brian Dawkins calls his wife a “hall of fame wife”@BrianDawkins presents her with a gold jacket 🧥 @6abc #BrianDawkins
pic.twitter.com/MllxLNciFC
