Brian Dawkins Hall of Fame speech: Social media reaction

Malcolm Jenkins weighs in on NFL's actions on protests during national anthem on NBC Nightly News Jul 25

Eagles’ fans in Canton celebrate Brian Dawkins’ induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

First of all …

Brian Dawkins’ entrance and the opening line to his Hall of Fame induction speech on Saturday was bound to have a nostalgic feel to it:

ONLY 1 WAY TO DO IT!!!! pic.twitter.com/9qDXdsT0au — PhillyInfluencer.com (@Sean_Brace) August 5, 2018

🔊 Only one way to start off @BrianDawkins' #PFHOF18 speech 📺: NFL Network pic.twitter.com/cZsvnkTSDN — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 5, 2018

It’s safe to say some people were looking for brick walls to run through during his speech.

I need a brick wall to run through https://t.co/QoOfvaMPiG — David Murphy (@ByDavidMurphy) August 5, 2018

🗣 THERE GOES MY HERO, WATCH HIM AS HE GOES pic.twitter.com/z7IYvw51JU — shamus (@shamus_clancy) August 5, 2018

after winning the nfc title game, brian dawkins basically did a wrasslin shoot. so i think i know how this is gonna go. already started. i was right. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) August 5, 2018

Brian Dawkins: "The majority of the success I have had has come on the back of pain. … I was actually planning the way I would kill myself so my wife would get the money. But what that pain did for me, it increased my faith exponentially."#Eagles #HOF — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) August 5, 2018

The entire city of Philly is about to scream, cry and laugh right now. Congrats @BrianDawkins 🙌🏽👊🏽👍🏽 — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) August 5, 2018

Dawkins has so much swagger!!!! — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) August 5, 2018

Brian Dawkins is the most beloved Philadelphia Eagle ever and I'm not sure there's a close second. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) August 5, 2018

BDAWK… 🔥🔥🔥 — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) August 5, 2018

Dawkins was so passionate, he actually created some microphone difficulties for himself.

Brian Dawkins didn't drop the mic, he broke the mic — Justin Granit (@JustinGranit) August 5, 2018

And he honored his wife with her own gold jacket.