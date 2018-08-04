sports

Eagles

Brian Dawkins Hall of Fame speech: Social media reaction

Eagles’ fans in Canton celebrate Brian Dawkins’ induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
by , Staff Writer @EJSmith94 | ESmith@phillynews.com
EJ Smith

Staff Writer

First of all …

Brian Dawkins’ entrance and the opening line to his Hall of Fame induction speech on Saturday was bound to have a nostalgic feel to it:

It’s safe to say some people were looking for brick walls to run through during his speech.

Dawkins was so passionate, he actually created some microphone difficulties for himself.

And he honored his wife with her own gold jacket.

