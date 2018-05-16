ESPN: Eagles' Brandon Graham could miss workouts after ankle surgery

Brandon Graham’s strip-sack of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady helped shift the momentum of Super Bowl LII in the Eagles’ favor.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham had ankle surgery earlier this month and could miss next week’s voluntary organized team activities, ESPN reported.

Graham, who reportedly had minor surgery on his right ankle on May 1, is wearing a protective boot.

ESPN’s sources would not rule out Graham’s return for OTAs (which will be held three days next week, plus May 29, June 4 and June 7) or mandatory minicamp (June 12–14). But the priority is that Graham is healthy enough to participate in training camp come July.

Graham suffered a high ankle sprain in a 19-10 Christmas night win over the Oakland Raiders. He played through the injury in the postseason and starred in Super Bowl LII. His strip-sack of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady with less than three minutes to play sealed the win, and the title, for the Eagles.

