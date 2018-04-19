Eagles to play Jaguars in London on Oct. 28

Eagles LB Jordan Hicks knows he can be productive … if healthy

Zach Berman covers the Eagles. He also appears regularly on Comcast SportsNet. He previously wrote for the Washington Post and Newark Star-Ledger, and was a contributor for the New York Times.

Doug Pederson’s Eagles will play in their first NFL International Series game this season.

The Eagles will play a game in London this season, Oct. 28 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL announced Thursday morning. The team’s bye will likely be Nov. 3, the week after the overseas trip.

This will be the Eagles’ first regular-season game overseas. They have played outside the U.S. four times, but they were all preseason games: 1978 in Mexico City, 1989 and 1991 in London, and 1993 in Tokyo.

The Eagles also will host the first game of the season on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 6.

The entire NFL schedule will be released at 8 tonight.

Just announced: The Super Bowl Champion #Eagles will take on the Jaguars in London on October 28th.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/eFKaGuMD4r — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 19, 2018

