Eagles to play Jaguars in London on Oct. 28

Doug Pederson's Eagles will play in their first NFL International Series game this season.
The Eagles will play a game in London this season, Oct. 28 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL announced Thursday morning. The team’s bye will likely be Nov. 3, the week after the overseas trip.

This will be the Eagles’ first regular-season game overseas. They have played outside the U.S. four times, but they were all preseason games: 1978 in Mexico City, 1989 and 1991 in London, and 1993 in Tokyo.

The Eagles also will host the first game of the season on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 6.

The entire NFL schedule will be released at 8 tonight.

