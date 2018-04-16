sports

Colleges

Villanova dominates all-Big Five awards

Camera icon MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
Villanova's Jalen Brunson is the Big Five men’s player of the year.
by Mike Jensen
Mike Jensen

Monday’s Big Five annual banquet at the Palestra is dominated by awards honoring NCAA champion Villanova, and also highlighted by one of the great Big Five Hall of Fame classes.

Given that Villanova point guard Jalen Brunson swept national player-of-the-year awards, adding Big Five men’s player of the year was a no-brainer. Jay Wright is the Big Five coach of the year. Omari Spellman is Big Five rookie of the year. Eric Paschall is the most improved Big Five player.

Temple’s Tanaya Atkinson was named Big Five women’s player of the year, and Villanova’s Harry Perretta, coach of the year. Penn’s Eleah Parker is rookie of the year, and Villanova’s Kelly Jekot is the most improved player. Sarah Veilleux of St. Joseph’s is scholar-athlete of the year.

Camera icon YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Temple guard Tanaya Atkinson reaching for a loose ball against UConn guard Kia Nurse on Feb. 1.

Each Big Five team is represented by a player on the first-team all-Big Five women’s team: Temple’s Atkinson, Penn’s Michelle Nwokedi, Villanova’s Alex Louin, La Salle’s Amy Griffin, and Chelsea Woods from St. Joseph’s. The second team has six players: Jekot, Mary Gedaka and Adrianna Hahn from Villanova; Parker and Anna Ross from Penn; and Veilleux from St. Joe’s.

The all-Big Five men’s first team includes four Villanova players plus B.J. Johnson of La Salle. Brunson, Spellman, expected NBA lottery pick Mikal Bridges and NCAA title-game hero Donte DiVincenzo are on the first team. The second team is Temple’s Quinton Rose, James Demery and Shavar Newkirk of St. Joseph’s, and Penn’s AJ Brodeur and Ryan Betley. Brunson also was named scholar-athlete of the year.

Camera icon JERRY LODRIGUESS / Staff File Photo
La Salle’s Rasual Butler reacting after hitting a three-pointer against Temple in February 2002.

A historically significant Big Five Hall of Fame class will be inducted Monday, with Candice Dupree from Temple, Don DiJulia and Pat Calathes from St. Joseph’s, Natasha Rezek from Penn, Curtis Sumpter from Villanova, and the late Rasual Butler from La Salle.

