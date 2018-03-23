Temple football center Matt Hennessy ready to expand on a strong first season

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Matt Hennessy is still one of the Temple Owls’ younger players, but he isn’t viewed that way. Even last season, he really wasn’t viewed as a redshirt freshman.

Despite being just a redshirt sophomore, center Matt Hennessy is ready to take on a larger leadership role on Temple’s relatively young, offensive line.

Hennessy, who played three games before redshirting as a freshman, started 12 games last season for the 7-6 Owls. He missed one game due to illness.

Counting one game he started before redshirting his first season, Hennessy has made 13 career starts. Only redshirt junior guard Jovahn Fair, has more career starts among returning players, with 17.

So Hennessy, a product of New Jersey power Don Bosco Prep, is looking to be one of the leaders of Temple’s offensive line.

“I do [look to be a leader], and I need to make sure we’re on the same page and bring the guys along,” Hennessy said earlier this week at spring practice. “Some of the younger guys are getting a lot better this spring and it’s been great to see.”

Before last season he was named to the Rimington Watch List for the best centers in the country. Hennessy lived up to the billing even though he had to fight through some adversity.

The game he missed was Oct. 21, a 31-28 overtime defeat at Army. Hennessy had an illness and he said it sapped him of some weight that he was unable to gain the rest of the season.

“During the season I got sick and played the second half of the year at 260 pounds,” he said.

Now the 6-foot-4 center says he is back to 295-pounds.

Hennessy is among the Owls’ most intelligent linemen and on the field he has the type of tenacity that enables him to win several one-on-one blocking battles.

Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude said that he feels Hennessy, Fair and fellow guard Vincent Picozzi could be the best interior blocking group in the American Athletic Conference. He expanded on Hennessy.

“Matt Hennessy is an unbelievable athlete,” Patenaude said. “He was pinning, rapping and is like the puller on one of the outside zone plays we have and he looks like a fullback running around out there.”

Hennessy has good speed for a center, has regained his strength and is getting more used to a position he never played before coming to Temple. Hennessy was a tackle in high school.

Despite Pateaude’s glowing recommendation, offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan is a bit more reserved in his evaluation. He won’t go as far as Patenaude in evaluating the interior of his offensive line.

“I want them to be the best on our team and we will let conference play, be conference play,” Wiesehan said. “Right now. they are competing for starting jobs.”

That is all true, but there may not be a player who has a better grip on a starting spot than Hennessy, who is feeling more confident after last year but won’t allow his early success to get to his head.

“I think I have picked up last spring where I left off at the end of last season, which is good going forward,” Hennessy said. “That was just the first year and I am just trying to work on being better.”

