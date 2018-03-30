Temple football notes: Todd Centeio impressing at a few positions

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Redshirt freshman Todd Centeio, by far the best runner among the four Temple quarterbacks, has lined up at several positions this spring, most notably in the slot, and not surprisingly, he has looked comfortable.

“We are banged up at receiver and running back, so Toddy has played slot, played running back, but don’t read anything into it,” Owls coach Geoff Collins said Friday after a morning practice, the ninth of the spring. “He is a quarterback in this program and a big-time quarterback in this program. He knows the packages so well, the offense so well, that you can plug him in and play him anyplace, but he is a quarterback and a really good one.”

No doubt the Owls have some running plays for him at quarterback and he could be used in certain packages, but with redshirt senior Frank Nutile having a firm grasp on the position, it wouldn’t be surprising if the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Centeio, a dynamic player, is used at other positions to get him on the field.

Centeio, redshirt sophomore Anthony Russo and true freshman Trad Beatty are the other quarterbacks in camp.

Rushing the passer

Collins has many players working at positions on both sides of the ball, and one of them is Kenny Yeboah, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound redshirt sophomore tight end, who has been working at outside linebacker, rushing the passer. It’s a role that wide receiver Keith Kirkwood played in games last year.

“I have been a linebacker, rushing off the edge, and it is fun,” said Yeboah, who had 14 receptions for 146 yards last year.

What is interesting is that Yeboah never played the defensive line or linebacker at Parkland High in Allentown. He was a cornerback.

“I was 210, 215 then,” he said, laughing. “Now I get to work on my moves.”

There have been some wide receivers banged up in camp, so Yeboah has also moved outside to receiver. His best attribute is his speed, which creates mismatches, and also could help him if used as situational pass rusher.

Extra points

Jeremy Jennings, a redshirt freshman from Downingtown East, has moved from receiver to running back this spring. He is among the fastest players on the team. … Collins says that 104 players have been participating in spring practice. “I have been doing this a long time and never had that many kids for a spring practice,” Collins said. … Collins cited veteran receivers Ventell Bryant and Isaiah Wright not only for their pass-catching skills but also for their ability to block. … The team will be attired in new uniforms, which, according to Collins, will likely be unveiled at the end of April. … Redshirt senior cornerback Kareem Ali, who briefly left the team but was reinstated after meeting with Collins, can be a contributor, according to the coach. “The big thing with him is special-teams play,” Collins said. “He has kind of had an unfortunate career being banged up with a lot of injuries. I am excited for him to be healthy and play at the level that he knows he can play.”

