Nine Temple players from last year's team are in NFL camps

Nine Temple players from last year's team are in NFL camps Aug 3

Rutgers recruit Donovan Bunch of Winslow Township is following in his father's footsteps

Rutgers recruit Donovan Bunch of Winslow Township is following in his father's footsteps Aug 2

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Temple's (l-r): Sean Chandler, Jacob Martin and Chapelle Russell going after Charlotte's Kalif Phillips last September.

Temple players will continue to try to make their mark in the NFL. From last year’s 7-6 team that won the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, there are nine players in NFL camps.

Two of them were drafted: defensive lineman-linebacker Jacob Martin, a sixth-round selection of the Seattle Seahawks, and defensive tackle Jullian Taylor, a seventh-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers. The other seven were signed as undrafted free agents.

The 2018 draft marked the third straight year that Temple has had multiple players selected. In 2017, the Owls had three players drafted: LB Haason Reddick, first round, Arizona; OT Dion Dawkins, second round, Buffalo; and CB Nate Hairston, fifth round, Indianapolis. The 2016 draft had CB Tavon Young (fourth round, Baltimore), DT Matt Ioannidis (fifth round, Washington) and LB Tyler Matakevich (seventh round, Pittsburgh).

Here are the players from last season’s team who are in NFL camps, courtesy of Temple.

Cole Boozer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, OL

Sean Chandler, New York Giants, DB

Sharif Finch, Tennessee Titans, DE

Adonis Jennings, Green Bay Packers, WR

Leon Johnson, Denver Broncos, OL

Mike Jones, New York Giants, CB

Keith Kirkwood, New Orleans Saints, WR

Jacob Martin, Seattle Seahawks, DE/LB

Jullian Taylor, San Francisco 49ers, DT