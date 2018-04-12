Previewing Temple's Cherry & White spring game

Geoff Collins looking to see players' progress at Temple's spring game

Temple safety Delvon Randall, pictured during practice back in October 2016, isn’t expected to see many snaps in Saturday’s spring game. Coach Geoff Collins said the focus will be more on how younger players have developed.

Temple Cherry & White Game

When: Saturday, noon

Where: Temple Sports Complex on Broad and Masters Streets.

Admission: free.

Format: Unlike recent seasons where it was offense against defense, this will be an actual game, with two different teams. Former Temple running back Paul Palmer will coach the Cherry team while ex-NFL lineman and current football analyst Brian Baldinger will coach the White team.

There will be no kickoff, punts, or field goals. On fourth down, both teams will go for it.

What to look for: While redshirt senior Frank Nutile has a grip on the No. 1 quarterback spot, the play of the other three will be of particular interest. Redshirt sophomore Anthony Russo and redshirt freshman Todd Centeio (the best running threat) have made big strides. The player generating high interest is true freshman Trad Beatty, who enrolled in January and whose size (6-5, 216) and potential has the coaches excited. It will be interesting to see how much of the offense he will have down.

Two other newcomers who have made an impression during the spring are freshmen receivers Sean Ryan and Kadas Reams, who like Beatty, enrolled in January and have been spring participants. The 6-4, 190-pound Ryan has especially been impressive, and he will need to be in order to find playing time in what may be the deepest position on the team.

Also don’t expect the veterans such as returning all-conference safety Delvon Randall to get a majority of snaps. Coach Geoff Collins says he would like to see the younger players, especially the redshirt freshmen, to get game action and see how they have developed.

