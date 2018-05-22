Temple basketball team to play Davidson in Atlantic City

The Temple men’s basketball team will play Davidson in Atlantic City on Dec. 15 as part of a quadrupleheader, an Owls official said Tuesday, confirming a report by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
Virginia Tech will play Washington as part of a quadrupleheader in Atlantic City on 12/15, per a source. Other confirmed games are Iona-Princeton and Temple-Davidson.
The official announcement of the game is expected Thursday. Two of the other three confirmed games, according to Rothstein, are Virginia Tech-Washington and Iona-Princeton.
Temple is coming off a 17-16 season, while Davidson, which competes in Temple’s old conference, the Atlantic Ten, went 21-12 and lost to Kentucky, 78-73 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Temple’s schedule hasn’t been released, but the Owls will also be playing Nov. 19 and 20 in the four-team Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The other teams will be St. John’s, Virginia Commonwealth and California, though the matchups haven’t been determined.