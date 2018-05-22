Temple basketball team to play Davidson in Atlantic City

Big guys from Temple got big welcome in Japan May 21

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Shizz Alston and the Temple Owls will be playing Davidson in Atlantic City in December.

The Temple men’s basketball team will play Davidson in Atlantic City on Dec. 15 as part of a quadrupleheader, an Owls official said Tuesday, confirming a report by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Virginia Tech will play Washington as part of a quadrupleheader in Atlantic City on 12/15, per a source. Other confirmed games are Iona-Princeton and Temple-Davidson. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 22, 2018

The official announcement of the game is expected Thursday. Two of the other three confirmed games, according to Rothstein, are Virginia Tech-Washington and Iona-Princeton.

Temple is coming off a 17-16 season, while Davidson, which competes in Temple’s old conference, the Atlantic Ten, went 21-12 and lost to Kentucky, 78-73 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Temple’s schedule hasn’t been released, but the Owls will also be playing Nov. 19 and 20 in the four-team Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The other teams will be St. John’s, Virginia Commonwealth and California, though the matchups haven’t been determined.