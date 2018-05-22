sports

Temple basketball team to play Davidson in Atlantic City

Shizz Alston and the Temple Owls will be playing Davidson in Atlantic City in December.
by Marc Narducci, STAFF WRITER
The Temple men’s basketball team will play Davidson in Atlantic City on Dec. 15 as part of a quadrupleheader, an Owls official said Tuesday, confirming a report by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

The official announcement of the game is expected Thursday. Two of the other three confirmed games, according to Rothstein, are Virginia Tech-Washington and Iona-Princeton.

Temple is coming off a 17-16 season, while Davidson, which competes in Temple’s old conference, the Atlantic Ten, went 21-12 and lost to Kentucky, 78-73 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Temple’s schedule hasn’t been released, but the Owls will also be playing Nov. 19 and 20 in the four-team Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The other teams will be St. John’s, Virginia Commonwealth and California, though the matchups haven’t been determined.

