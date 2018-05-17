Audubon softball player Gabby Bobo anxious for next step: Joining the army reserves

Audubon softball player Gabby Bobo anxious for next step: Joining the army reserves May 16

Temple's Quinton Rose still undecided on whether to stay in NBA draft

Temple's Quinton Rose still undecided on whether to stay in NBA draft May 17

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Even though he wasn’t invited to the NBA draft combine in Chicago, Temple sophomore Quinton Rose has not decided whether to return to school or remain in the NBA draft.

Rose said he has had workouts with two NBA teams, with more planned for next week. Because he hasn’t signed with an agent, Rose may return to Temple if he withdraws from the draft by 11:59 p.m. May 30.

“I have three more workouts next week, and we will see how it goes,” Rose said

Rose has already done workouts with the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. He will work out next week with the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets.

“I have definitely been encouraged by the workouts,” Rose said.

Rose has often been listed at 6-foot-8, but he says he is 6-7 and 190 pounds. Since Temple’s season ended, Rose says he has gotten stronger and improved his three-point shot. This past season, Rose shot 34.5 percent from three-point range, an improvement over his freshman year (29.6 percent).

As a sophomore, Rose led Temple in scoring, averaging 14.9 points for the 17-16 Owls, who fell to eventual champion Penn State in an opening-round NIT game.

Rose said that not getting to the NBA draft combine was “pretty tough. Right now, I am making the best of the situation and staying positive.”