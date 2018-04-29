Temple's Jacob Martin, Jullian Taylor hear names called in 2018 NFL draft

Celtics' Brad Stevens says Jaylen Brown is doubtful for Game 1 vs. Sixers

For the third year in a row, Temple had more than one player selected in the NFL draft.

Defensive end Jacob Martin was drafted in the sixth round by the Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle Jullian Taylor was picked in the seventh round by the San Francisco 49ers.

Several other Temple players have signed free-agent contracts.

“With all the interest in Temple players, it shows we do things the right way,” Martin said Sunday in a telephone interview.

Martin wasn’t surprised to be selected by Seattle. The Seahawks had invited him for a visit.

“They don’t invite you as one of their 30 visits if they don’t have some interest,” Martin said.

He is listed as a linebacker by Seattle but says he will be playing some defensive end in the Seahawks’ 4-3 alignment.

As a senior, he had 11 tackles for losses, including eight sacks.

Taylor, who missed most of the two previous seasons with knee injuries, benefited from good health during his redshirt senior season. He had 10 tackles for losses.

The 6-5, 294-pound Taylor opened some eyes by running a 4.83-second 40-yard dash during Temple’s pro day.

Taylor said during the late rounds of the draft, he was called by a few teams who indicated that if he was available, they would select him.

“When San Francisco called, the weight of the world came off my back,” Taylor said by phone. “That is a young team, built to win in the future.”

Here are Temple players known to have signed free-agent contracts after the draft:

Adonis Jennings, WR, Cincinnati

Keith Kirkwood, WR, New Orleans

Sharif Finch, DE, Tennessee

Nick Sharga, FB, Oakland

Cole Boozer, OT, Tampa Bay

Sean Chandler, S, NY Giants

Leon Johnson, OT, Denver Broncos

Proud to announce I am signing with the @buccaneers – Excited to get to work for the franchise that truly believes in me! I’ve put a lot of blood and sweat into the process and this moment makes it all worth it. Just getting started! pic.twitter.com/ObTqVThHSC — Cole Boozer (@BOOZclues_) April 29, 2018

Chandler, a four-year starter after an all-South Jersey career at Camden, said there were about four teams contacting him.

“I went to a pro day with the Giants and liked their coaches and thought it would be a good fit,” Chandler said by phone.

This was the first time since 1986-1988 that Temple multiple players drafted in three consecutive years.

Last year, linebacker Haason Reddick was drafted in the first round by Arizona, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins went in the second round to Buffalo and cornerback Nate Hairston was a fifth-round choice by Indianapolis.

In 2016, cornerback Tavon Young was a fourth-round pick by Baltimore; defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis went in the fifth round to Washington and Tyler Matakevich was a seventh-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“The presence that this program has had in the NFL draft and in free agency over the last five years rivals any other school in the Northeast, and is probably better than a lot of places,” Temple coach Geoff Collins said in a statement released by the school.