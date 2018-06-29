St. Joseph's men's basketball guard Nick Robinson to transfer

Nick Robinson averaged 7.7 points per game for St. Joe’s on 46.3 percent shooting in 2017-18, and also ranked third on the team in both rebounds and assists.

St. Joseph’s sixth-leading scorer from last season, guard Nick Robinson, plans to transfer from the program this summer, the school announced Friday.

Robinson averaged 7.7 points per game on 46.3 percent shooting in 2017-18, and also ranked third on the team in both rebounds and assists.

The 6-foot-6 ball-handler earned the team’s Most Improved Player award after a very strong finish to the season, recording double-digit points in each of the Hawks’ last seven games — highlighted by a 20-point outburst in a road win over Richmond and a 16-point showing in the Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinals against Rhode Island.

Robinson, who started 11 of 32 games last season and has two years of eligibility remaining, was expected to help fill the starting guard role vacated by Shavar Newkirk next season.

St. Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli said in a statement that “family circumstances” caused Robinson, a Chicago native, to decide to transfer.