Jill Bodensteiner hired as first ever female athletic director at St. Joseph's, coming from Notre Dame

Jill Bodensteiner is the new athletic director at St. Joseph’s. She comes to the school from Notre Dame.

A senior associate athletic director at Notre Dame will be coming east to be the next athletic director at St. Joseph’s, the school announced Tuesday.

Jill Bodensteiner will be the first female AD at St. Joe’s, starting on June 1. Of course, she will be the first AD not named Don DiJulia in three decades. DiJulia, a towering figure on Hawk Hill and in local college sports, had previously announced his retirement, effective at the end of this school year.

“College athletics grounded in strong Catholic education is a cornerstone of our history and tradition and a point of passion for thousands of our students, alumni and Hawks fans around the globe,’’ St. Joseph’s president Mark Reed said in a statement. “A Notre Dame veteran like Jill understands this ethos and is perfectly suited to build on the world-class program that Don DiJulia has developed.”

A 1991 Notre Dame graduate, Bodensteiner had worked in the athletic department since 2009 after 12 years in the university’s general counsel’s office. Most recently, she has been in charge of compliance, policy management and legal affairs. She had worked as an attorney in private practice in Chicago before going to work at her alma mater in 1997.

Among other duties, Bodensteiner had worked as an administrator overseeing women’s basketball at Notre Dame, coached by St. Joe’s graduate Muffet McGraw.

“It’s especially gratifying to see someone I know take over at my alma mater, a place that I love and care deeply about,” McGraw said in the statement put out by St. Joe’s. “President Reed is a terrific leader, and now with Jill on board, the university has a great foundation to continue St. Joe’s excellence for years to come.”

Plans are for Bodensteiner to be introduced at a news conference Thursday on Hawk Hill.

Welcome to @saintjosephs the Big Five and Philadelphia @jbodenst, @NovaAthletics looks forward to working with you. — Mark Jackson (@MJNovaAD) March 20, 2018

