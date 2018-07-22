Rene Portland, 'Mighty Macs' star and former Penn State coach, dies at 65: players, teammates react

Rene Portland, the former Penn State women’s basketball coach who built the Lady Lions into a national powerhouse in her 27 years in Happy Valley, died on Sunday morning after a three-year battle with cancer. She was 65.

Portland grew up in Broomall, Delaware County, and was also one of the key players in the Immaculata “Mighty Macs” championship era of the 1970s under Hall of Famer Cathy Rush.

Read her full obituary here.

A handful of former teammates and contemporaries shared their thoughts on Portland’s passing.

Theresa Grentz, Immaculata teammate:

“Rene always had that can-do attitude, and her steadfast love for her family will always be one of her greatest hallmarks. She fought a courageous battle with cancer and my heart breaks for the loss of my friend. Without question, she will be missed.”

Marianne Stanley, Immaculata teammate:

“Rene will always be remembered as a pioneer and a staunch advocate for promoting for our game. As one of the original Immaculata Mighty Macs, she was a great teammate and known as a fierce competitor. She displayed that fighting spirit every day in her battle with cancer. Most importantly, Rene was a devoted wife & mother who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.”

Nancy Lieberman, contemporary of Portland’s and former WNBA and NBA coach:

“Rene has always been a great teacher of the game and winner. She forced you to be at your best.”

So sorry to hear about Rene. My thoughts and prayers to her family https://t.co/vBta6J4Czn — Nancy Lieberman (@NancyLieberman) July 22, 2018

Suzie McConnell-Serio, former Penn State player, two-time Olympian and WNBA all-star:

“This is a very sad day and my condolences to the Portland family. We all lost someone very special today. Rene has touched so many lives and I am especially thankful for all she has done for me. She was an amazing mother, person and coach. Once a Lady Lion, Always a Lady Lion and Rene always made you proud to be a Lady Lion.”

Portland was the only hire made by Joe Paterno while he served as interim athletic director. His son, Jay, shared his thoughts on Twitter.