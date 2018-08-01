Oregon high school quarterback Michael Johnson Jr., commits to Penn State

Joe Juliano has been a member of our sports staff since 1985. His current beats are Penn State football, college basketball, golf, and the Penn Relays. A graduate of Temple University, he also worked for 10 years with United Press International, the last seven as Philadelphia sports editor.

Michael Johnson Jr., the sixth ranked dual-threat quarterback in the nation among the current class of high school players by two recruiting services, announced Wednesday he has given an oral commitment to Penn State.

The 6-foot-3, 202-pound Johnson, of Eugene, Ore., and Sheldon High School, selected the Nittany Lions over his other finalists – Florida State, Miami, North Carolina State and Oregon State. He is rated four stars by both Rivals and 247Sports.

Johnson, who is the 14th player, and second quarterback, to commit to Penn State’s freshman Class of 2019, told Rivals that an official visit to the campus on June 8 helped convince him to choose the Lions.

“It was coach [James] Franklin and the family atmosphere there,” he said on the service’s web site. “The offense really fits my skill set.”

Johnson’s father is wide receivers coach at Oregon.