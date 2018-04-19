La Salle adds former Germantown Academy star to coaching staff

John Smallwood has been on our staff since 1994. He began as the beat writer for Villanova University basketball and was promoted to columnist in 1995. He has won several awards while covering almost every major sporting event, including the Super Bowl, World Series, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Finals, Final Four, World Cup and Olympics. His focus now is on writing Philly.com's Sports Tonight columns.

New La Salle basketball coach Ashley Howard is putting together the pieces of his first staff by adding Germantown Academy graduate and former Inter-AC Player of the Year Kyle Griffin as an assistant coach.

Griffin, who played briefly at La Salle in 2007-08 before transferring to Siena, was an assistant at Robert Morris for the last two seasons.

“I’m really excited to welcome Kyle to my staff,” said Howard. “Kyle is somebody who I recruited as a student-athlete to La Salle, so he understands the history and tradition of the program. He is an energetic recruiter and has proven he can develop talent at both Robert Morris and Lehigh, two quality mid-major programs. Kyle is eager to help build something special here at La Salle, and I look forward to working with him.”

Howard was hired at La Salle earlier this month after spending five seasons as an assistant to Villanova coach Jay Wright. Howard was an assistant coach at La Salle who helped recruit Griffin in 2007.

Griffin started his coaching career at Lehigh University. He was also the director of team events for Hoop Group, a basketball company that runs basketball camps, AAU and travel tournaments, and clinics and training.

