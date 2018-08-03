Philly native Andrea Kremer to receive Pete Rozelle radio-TV award from Pro Football Hall of Fame

Fans gather on the lawn outside the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in 2017.

Andrea Kremer, a native of Philadelphia and a Penn graduate, is the 2018 recipient of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award for “longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football.”

Kremer is to be presented with the award on Saturday at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Kremer, who was inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame in 2017, is the chief correspondent for the NFL Network and a contributor to HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel and a co-host of the sports show We Need to Talk on CBS.

She began her broadcast career at NFL Films in 1984 as a producer, director and on-air reporter and was a contributor to the Eagles pregame radio show on WIP-AM (610).

She has also worked at ESPN and NBC Sports.