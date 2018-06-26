John J. Nevins, 86, Catholic priest known as `Rev. Nev'

The Rev. John J. Nevins, 86, formerly of Philadelphia, an ordained priest who served the Archdiocese of Philadelphia for six decades as pastor, chaplain, and teacher, died Saturday, June 23, of complications from diabetes at Holy Redeemer Hospital, Meadowbrook.

Father Nevins was best known as pastor of St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Parish in Essington, Delaware County. He joined the parish in June 1996 and was named pastor emeritus in 2006. But his influence also spread through his involvement in chaplaincy and teaching, as well as ministering to young people and religious sisters.

One such group was the Grey Nuns of Yardley, whom he served as chaplain for a decade until 2016, when they disbanded.

“Wherever Father Jack was, there was ministry,” the nuns wrote in a tribute. “Jack broke Eucharistic bread and dining-room bread with sisters and friends. He shared the joys and sorrows of the Grey Nuns, and all who visited him, with encouragement in words and humorous commentary.

“He also shared his love of sports, golf, the Phillies, the college basketball season and the Eagles. We Grey Nuns are grateful for Father Jack’s years with us,” the tribute read. “We were witnesses of the life of a zealous priest, and a good and generous human being.”

He served as chaplain, most notably at what is now Gwynedd Mercy University from 1980 to 1986. But he also was chaplain for a local chapter of Rolling Thunder, a motorcycle group dedicated to war veterans and POW/MIAs; and for Camp Neumann, a Catholic camping experience in Jamison, Bucks County.

Born in Philadelphia, he graduated from St. Joseph’s Preparatory School and St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, where he was ordained in 1957 at age 26. He soon discovered a special calling to minister to youth when he was assigned to teach history, Spanish, and religion at Cardinal Dougherty High School, said his niece, Nancy Rinehart Morlock.

“Rev. Nev,” as he was known to young people, led or invigorated numerous spiritual and athletic projects, including Search for Christian Maturity, a weekend retreat program under Catholic auspices for high school seniors at Camp Neumann.

The retreat featured innovations such as leadership teams run by college students, seminarians, and religious sisters. In some cases, young people counseled each other.

“At the helm was Rev. Nev, gently guiding young men and women to a living, intelligent, caring faith in the Gospel message of love and fidelity,” said Orlando R. Barone, a friend whom he worked with in retreat ministry.

Father Nevins was welcoming to people of all backgrounds, Barone said.

“Attending Mass with him was a privilege,” Barone said. “I don’t think he was ever happier than when he shared the bread with all those celebrating with him. If he could have, he surely would have distributed the Bread of Life to everyone in the city.”

During his long ministry, he was pastor at St. Hugh of Cluny and Assumption BVM, both in Philadelphia. He was assistant pastor at Mary Queen of Peace in Pottsville and St. Martin of Tours in New Hope. He served as parochial vicar at St. Mary of the Assumption in Phoenixville and St. Aloysius, Pottstown. His final post as pastor was at St. Margaret Mary, Essington.

“He cultivated a great love and devotion to often struggling families in poorer, highly diverse sections of the archdiocese,” Barone said. “His was the ever-smiling face of a Christian who deeply believed the words of the Lord, ‘Blessed are the poor.’ ”

Despite his gregarious nature, Father Nevins was a disciplined student with master’s degrees in philosophy from St. Charles Borromeo and in education from Villanova University. He held a 1979 doctoral degree from the Union for Experimental Colleges & Universities, a nonprofit research school without walls.

“He was not a man you could summarize in a pithy phrase,” said Marisa Guerin, a friend whom he had counseled. “There was always room for love and appreciation, and there was no violence in him. He was a fount of encouragement to all who crossed his path, beguiled by the talents he saw in us.”

His parents were Florence and John Nevins Sr. Besides his niece, Father Nevins is survived by nephews Matthew and Michael Rinehart.

A visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 28, at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Rd, Huntingdon Valley, will be followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Philadelphia.