Scott Kingery's deal is similar to one his idol signed a decade ago | Extra Innings

Phillies appear to have set their roster for opening day

Justin Timberlake, Gabe Kapler, and how the Phillies aim to 'Be Bold'

Scott Kingery grew up idolizing Dustin Pedroia, who starred at nearby Arizona State and was an undersized second baseman just like Kingery. Kingery saw himself in Pedroia, so it was fitting that scouts often compared him to the Boston Red Sox infielder during Kingery’s time in the minors.

And it’s also fitting that the contract Kingery signed Sunday with the Phillies is similar to a deal Pedroia signed 10 years ago with Boston. Pedroia opted against testing his value in arbitration and free agency and signed a six-year, $40.5 million deal before his third major-league season. He was still four seasons away from hitting free agency.

Pedroia’s deal, which came a month after he won the American League MVP award, sacrificed three years of salary arbitration and included a team option to cover his third year of free agency. Kingery’s deal can keep him off the market for just as long.

The deal worked out for both Boston and Pedroia. He played in four All-Star Games and won two Gold Gloves. In 2013, Boston reworked his deal and extended him for $110 million over eight years. The Phillies, if Kingery performs like his idol, would love to work out a similar contract toward the end of the one they just signed.

Phillies second baseman Scott Kingery catches the baseball against the Tampa Bay Rays during a spring training game in Port Charlotte, Fla.

The rundown

Tommy Hunter, whom the Phillies signed this offseason to a two-year deal, will begin the season on the disabled list. Bob Brookover has the details.

The Phillies made the mistake of keeping Chase Utley off the opening-day roster in 2004. That won’t be the case with Scott Kingery.

Matt Klentak said Philadelphia fans are “going to love” Scott Kingery.

The Phillies will announce their opening-day roster today or tomorrow but here’s a look at the likely 25 players on it.

Important dates

Today: The last day of spring training in Clearwater.

Thursday: Aaron Nola starts on opening day in Atlanta.

April 5: The Phillies home opener against Miami.

April 8: Jake Arrieta makes his season debut.

April 24: Scott Kingery turns 24.

Stat of the day

Scott Kingery probably won’t start on opening day but if he did start at second base, he’d be the team’s third-youngest opening-day second baseman in the last 60 years. He will turn 24 next month and would be just the fourth Phillies player since 1970 to make his major-league debut as an opening-day starter if he’s in Thursday’s lineup. But, manager Gabe Kapler will likely wait until Friday to start Kingery.

From the mailbag

As others have asked, doesn't Arrietta need a spot on the 25-man? If not, why not? — Michael Rhoads (@MDRhoads14) March 26, 2018

Answer: Arrieta will not start until April 8 so it would make little sense for him to have a roster spot for the first eight games of the season. The Phillies can carry an extra reliever and either place Arrieta on the disabled list retroactive to his final spring training start Tuesday or just start him on the triple-A roster and then option him to the majors when he’s ready to pitch.

