A woman was killed and a man was hospitalized in extremely critical condition after a car crash Thursday afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The car was moving at high speed when it struck two parked vehicles, a tree, and a building, about 3:45 p.m. in the 6400 block of Oxford Avenue, police said.

The woman in the car was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken by medics to Einstein Medical Center. The cause of the crash was under investigation.