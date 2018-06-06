Visitors coming, will the PPA tow their hearts away? | Opinion May 29

Here's why it's been raining every weekend in Philly

Here's why it's been raining every weekend in Philly Jun 6

Anthony R. Wood has been writing about the atmosphere for The Inquirer for 26 years.

Andrey (left) and Shiran Lunov of Fairmount, with daughter Stephanie, 2, endure the rain in Center City on Sunday.

Rainfall has been close to double the normal totals in the last month throughout the region, but even more unusual than the totals has been the unfortunate timing.

Rain once again is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, and that would make for an unlucky seventh straight wet weekend.

Officially, 6.37 inches of rain has been measured at Philadelphia International Airport since May 1 — and 4.81 of that, or 70 percent — has fallen on either Saturdays or Sundays.

The atmosphere does tend to get into ruts, and on occasion it will deliver in 3- or 3.5-day intervals.

That’s a function of the spacing between the systems as they move across the country on winds aloft from the northwest, said Paul Walker, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

In June, strong, rain-blocking and heat-pumping high pressure over the Atlantic — the so-called Bermuda high — tends to repel those systems.

Right now, however, the Bermuda high is farther south and weaker than usual, and that is allowing the rainy systems to arrive with regularity and impunity. “There’s nothing to stop them,” he said.

For all that rain, however, flooding has been relatively minor, as the rain has come at intervals, and this has not been a particularly robust period for renegade thunderstorms.

“It’s legitimate systems in the flow pattern,” he said. No more than 1.5 inches has fallen officially in Philadelphia in any 24-hour period. “We haven’t had the downpours that ruins gardens,” said Walker.

Along with saving backyard gardeners money on water bills, the pattern also is yielding energy savings; it has chilled the heat.

It is not clear how long the weekend cycle will persist, but Walker said the pattern shows no sign of relenting. “There’s still more opportunities for rain in June,” he said.

And for now, that first serious heat wave isn’t in sight.