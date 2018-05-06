Temple student found dead in off-campus apartment from multiple gunshot wounds

A Temple University student was found dead in his off-campus apartment Saturday night, the victim of multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities responded to the 1700 block of West Diamond Street shortly before 10 p.m. and found a 21-year-old man in a bedroom of the apartment, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest, groin and foreman. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Temple President Richard Englert identified the victim as Daniel Duignam, a third-year business student from Northampton County.

“On behalf of everyone at Temple, I want to extend my deepest sympathies to Daniel’s family and friends at this tragic time,” Englert said in a statement issued Sunday morning. “They are in the thoughts and prayers of us all.”

The homicide unit of the Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the incident, along with Temple police. The motive for the shooting was unclear, and no arrests have been made.

“While there are many questions yet to be answered, they do not believe that this was a random act,” Englert said in the statement. “Temple University will enhance patrols in the areas surrounding campus as the investigation moves forward.”

Temple alerted students, faculty and staff of the shooting Saturday night through its campus alert system, urging them to “avoid the area.”

TUalert: Shooting reported at 1700 block of Diamond Street. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) May 6, 2018

