What does Taller Puertorriqueño mean to Philly?

After working on the design for the building, architect Antonio Fiol-Silva (right) shares on how he carefully fact-checked and designed the naming wall.

Taller Puertorriqueño, the 43-year-old Latino social and cultural center that opened a new 25,000-square-foot building two years ago in Kensington, unveiled a naming wall last week that thanks elected officials, community leaders, artists and education partners who have supported its work.

But what does the organization mean to Philadelphia?

“It’s bringing the work of really great artists to the city, and uses the art to help others — especially kids — learn and express themselves, which has so many social benefits for our society.”

— Michael Norris, chief strategy officer for the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance

“This is the place to talk about a combination of experiences that inform about a community’s resistance, its resettlement in a large city, and how it wants to ensure that the stories of its history, language and people are told to the generations to come.”

— Councilwoman María Quiñones-Sánchez, whose district comprises Taller.

“[Taller] is a platform for the city to see and declare the value of the community, and for other [communities] to echo how art can show the beautiful improvement of its people.”

— Jennifer Zwilling, curator of artistic programs for The Clay Studio, which partnered with Taller for “Clay and Conversation,” where residents talked with local and international artists about their ideas on gentrification and rent affordability.

