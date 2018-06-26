N.J. attorney general, others defend Muslims after Supreme Court decision on Trump travel ban

Central Jersey is a real place, Jon Stewart declares on Stephen Colbert show, with jab at Philly

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal at a press conference earlier this year. He was among those who challenged President Trump’s travel ban on Muslim-majority countries.

Democrats and others who fought President Trump’s travel ban against Muslim-majority countries criticized the Supreme Court’s decision on Tuesday to uphold the ban and reject the challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded Trump’s authority.

The ban applies to travelers from five countries with overwhelmingly Muslim populations — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. It also affects two non-Muslim countries, blocking travelers from North Korea and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, who was among those who challenged the ban, said, “we may not always win, but we’ll always stand up for what’s right.”

Today’s lesson: We may not always win, but we’ll always stand up for what’s right. I’m proud of the lawyers who pushed back and fought on. No matter what folks in D.C. say, our country is a welcoming one, and we’ll keep fighting for the values we cherish. — NJ Attorney General Gurbir Grewal (@NewJerseyAG) June 26, 2018

Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.) said of the targeted countries: “If it really was about our safety, it would be a different list.”

"We need to reclaim our values… We're a good nation, we're a good people. And we should be setting a standard on this planet of what humanity should be about," says Sen. Cory Booker after the Supreme Court upholds President Trump's travel ban https://t.co/uoglbCjceL pic.twitter.com/SlSkI4bWau — CNN (@CNN) June 26, 2018

Booker pointed out that Trump spoke out against Muslims and Mexicans during his presidential campaign. Booker also said he was still “emotionally raw” about his recent visit to the southern U.S. border, where more than 2,300 immigrant children were separated from their parents due to a Trump administration policy, which the president reversed last week amid widespread outcry.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania on Tuesday tweeted “#NoMuslimBanEver.”

In the first 24 hours of the Muslim ban, two of the defining themes of Donald Trump’s presidency emerged: His determination to stamp anti-Muslim bigotry into national policy, and the key roles of the courts and the public in stopping him. #NoMuslimBanEver — ACLU of Pennsylvania (@aclupa) June 26, 2018

The travel ban has been fully in place since the court declined to block it in December. The justices allowed the policy to take full effect even as the court fight over it continued and lower courts had ruled against it.

A sixth majority-Muslim country, Chad, was removed from the list in April after improving “its identity-management and information sharing practices,” Trump said in a statement.

>> Read more: ‘No hate. No fear’: Thousands protest Trump’s immigration order at Philadelphia International Airport

The ban comes as reports of discrimination against Muslims have surged nationwide.

In Philadelphia, some residents expressed Islamophobia last year when an Islamic nonprofit announced it was opening a free health clinic in Northeast Philadelphia. The clinic opened earlier this year, with mostly support from the neighborhood.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.