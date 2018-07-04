Police, SEPTA investigating sexual assault at City Hall station

Philadelphia Police are investigating the gunpoint sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl at the City Hall SEPTA station Tuesday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on the station’s southbound platform, police said, a man in his 20s approached the girl from behind, took a gun from his waistband and forced her to perform a sex act before fleeing the scene. The suspect was captured on surveillance footage at the station and police are asking for help in identifying him.

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel will hold a news conference on the assault later this morning.