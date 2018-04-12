Two SEPTA cops charged with beating man at Frankford station

How to keep innocent people out of prison: Limit mistaken IDs

Two SEPTA police officers were charged Thursday with beating a 28-year-old man on the subway platform at the Frankford Transportation center last December, authorities said.

The officers, Jonathan Lanciano and David Simcox, turned themselves Thursday morning and were charged with assault and other counts, said Philadelphia District Attorney Office spokesman Ben Waxman.

Prosecutors say the men were among five transit police officers who approached the man after he got off a subway in the early morning hours of Dec. 12. The man, who appeared drunk, said he was looking for his glasses on the platform.

In an ensuing altercation with officers, the man suffered a broken nose.

Simcox, who allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the face, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person and filing a false report, according to charging documents.

Lanciano was charged with harassment, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and filing a false report.

“For us, this is about even-handed justice, everyone being held accountable for their actions,” Waxman said “After reviewing the facts of the case, we felt these charges were appropriate.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.