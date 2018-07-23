news

Pa. publisher Robert York takes over New York Daily News amid massive layoffs

Popular Stories

York 2
Camera icon The Morning Call
Robert York, editor in chief of The Morning Call in Allentown, is headed to the New York Daily News as huge layoffs hit the Daily News newsroom.
by , Staff Writer @borenmc | mboren@phillynews.com
Close icon

Michael Boren

Staff Writer

I write about social justice and explore how race, gender, sexuality, and class shape our lives in uneven ways. 

More by Michael Boren

More from Michael Boren Arrow icon

Tronc Inc., the company that owns the New York Daily News, is laying off half the newspaper’s staff and replacing its ousted editor in chief with Robert York, publisher and editor in chief of The Morning Call in Allentown.

Tronc owns both newspapers. Daily News staff learned of the change Monday in a morning meeting that lasted less than a minute, according to The New York Times. Jim Rich, the outgoing editor in chief, decried the move on Twitter prior to the meeting. His bio now reads: “Just a guy sitting at home watching journalism being choked into extinction.”

York joined the Morning Call in July 2016 — becoming its fifth publisher in the past year, the newspaper reported at the time. He previously worked for two decades at the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Tronc’s move on Monday drew swift condemnation. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it a “disaster” and urged Tronc to reconsider.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also came to the Daily News’ defense.

Tronc, based in Chicago, bought the Daily News last year for $1 and the assumption of operational and pension liabilities, according to the Chicago Tribune (Tronc also owns the Tribune). Justin Dearborn, Tronc’s chief executive officer, told the newspaper at the time: “We think this is a great deal for the paper and for us. We expect it to benefit greatly from becoming part of the Tronc ecosystem.”

Some Daily News staffers left the newsroom in tears upon hearing of the layoffs Monday.

Camera icon AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
New York Daily News staff reporter Chelsia Rose Marcius cries as she is hugged by staff photographer Todd Maisel after they were both laid off Monday.

York appeared taken by surprise about Tronc’s announcement and told Gothamist : “I need to regroup and figure this out because there was a timing sequence to this that’s now not being adhered to, in terms of the announcement.”

Tronc, in announcing the layoffs, cited financial challenges and said it wanted to refocus on breaking news. But Candace Amos, among those laid off, tweeted that the whole social media team had been let go. And the Daily News’ Twitter account posted this at 12:46 p.m.

Published: | Updated: