Pa. publisher Robert York takes over New York Daily News amid massive layoffs

Robert York, editor in chief of The Morning Call in Allentown, is headed to the New York Daily News as huge layoffs hit the Daily News newsroom.

Tronc Inc., the company that owns the New York Daily News, is laying off half the newspaper’s staff and replacing its ousted editor in chief with Robert York, publisher and editor in chief of The Morning Call in Allentown.

Tronc owns both newspapers. Daily News staff learned of the change Monday in a morning meeting that lasted less than a minute, according to The New York Times. Jim Rich, the outgoing editor in chief, decried the move on Twitter prior to the meeting. His bio now reads: “Just a guy sitting at home watching journalism being choked into extinction.”

If you hate democracy and think local governments should operate unchecked and in the dark, then today is a good day for you. — Jim Rich (@therealjimrich) July 23, 2018

York joined the Morning Call in July 2016 — becoming its fifth publisher in the past year, the newspaper reported at the time. He previously worked for two decades at the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Tronc’s move on Monday drew swift condemnation. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it a “disaster” and urged Tronc to reconsider.

My statement on the layoffs at the @NYDailyNews: pic.twitter.com/R1FflH98DX — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 23, 2018

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also came to the Daily News’ defense.

It’s no secret that I’ve disagreed with the Daily News from time to time. But Tronc’s greedy decision to gut the newsroom is bad for government and a disaster for NYC. Tronc should sell the paper to someone committed to local journalism and keeping reporters on the beat. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 23, 2018

Tronc, based in Chicago, bought the Daily News last year for $1 and the assumption of operational and pension liabilities, according to the Chicago Tribune (Tronc also owns the Tribune). Justin Dearborn, Tronc’s chief executive officer, told the newspaper at the time: “We think this is a great deal for the paper and for us. We expect it to benefit greatly from becoming part of the Tronc ecosystem.”

Some Daily News staffers left the newsroom in tears upon hearing of the layoffs Monday.

York appeared taken by surprise about Tronc’s announcement and told Gothamist : “I need to regroup and figure this out because there was a timing sequence to this that’s now not being adhered to, in terms of the announcement.”

Also sounds like the new editor of the @NYDailyNews wasn’t quite ready for all this: "I need to regroup and figure this out because there was a timing sequence to this that's now, not being adhered to, in terms of the announcement," York said. https://t.co/40NSX1dy5a — Julie Westfall (@JulieWestfall) July 23, 2018

Tronc, in announcing the layoffs, cited financial challenges and said it wanted to refocus on breaking news. But Candace Amos, among those laid off, tweeted that the whole social media team had been let go. And the Daily News’ Twitter account posted this at 12:46 p.m.