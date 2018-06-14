Pittsburgh Post-Gazette cartoonist says he's been fired after Trump cartoons were killed

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette fired its longtime editorial cartoonist, Rob Rogers, after a public feud over spiked cartoons that were critical of President Trump.

Longtime Pittsburgh Post-Gazette cartoonist Rob Rogers announced Thursday afternoon that he had been fired by the newspaper, after a number of his recent political cartoons had been killed.

“Sad to report this update: Today, after 25 years as the editorial cartoonist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, I was fired,” Rogers wrote on Twitter.

— Rob Rogers (@Rob_Rogers) June 14, 2018

Rogers has said he went on vacation earlier this month after Keith Burris, the newspaper’s editorial director, killed six of his cartoons in a row. Since Burris took over in March, Rogers has seen a total of`19 cartoons and ideas spiked, most involving criticism of President Trump.

“The Post-Gazette’s leadership has veered away from core journalistic values that embrace diverse opinions and public discourse on important issues,” Rogers said in a statement Thursday. “I fear that today’s unjustified firing of a dissenting voice on the editorial pages will only serve to diminish an opinion section that was once one of America’s best.”

Burris and publisher John Robinson Block did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Burris, who stoked controversy in January by writing an editorial defending Trump’s criticism of immigrants from “s–hole countries,” was made the editorial director by Block, who is a Trump supporter. Rogers told the Inquirer and Daily News last week that he had worked under Block for nearly 25 years without any problems until the last few months.

Tracey DeAngelo, the Post-Gazette’s chief marketing officer, told CNN’s Jake Tapper in a statement earlier this month that the situation with Rogers’ cartoons “has little to do with politics, ideology or Donald Trump. It has mostly to do with working together and the editing process.” DeAngelo could not immediately be reached Thursday.

Burris issued a brief statement last week to Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA, in which he called the situation “a personnel matter which we are working hard to fix.”

He also said: “We have great respect for Rob and understand his importance to the community,”

While Rogers hasn’t drawn any new cartoons for the Post-Gazette since June 5, he did pen a cartoon critical of Trump’s summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un that was syndicated by Universal Press Syndicate.

The very public dispute between Rogers and his editors drew the attention of many readers, including Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, who was a frequent target of the cartoonist’s work.

He takes digs at me. He makes fun of my weight & chin(s). He is critical when he believes I can do better. He is a master of his craft & Pittsburgh is lucky to have a talent like @Rob_Rogers as a political satirist. Will Rogers would be proud. https://t.co/wMjau2DbVQ — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 7, 2018

“I get excited about the possibility of drawing another cartoon and afflicting the comfortable and speaking truth to power,” Rogers said last week. “That’s what I’m hoping they’ll let me do. And if not, then I’ll have to find another way to do it.”