South Jersey woman strangles rabid fox that bit her

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

A Salem County woman checking on a bird feeder in her yard reportedly ended up strangling a rabid fox that attacked and bit her repeatedly.

NJ.com reported that the fox pounced on Tammy DuBois, 52, of Pittsgrove Township, on July 18, biting her leg.

DuBois told the news site that she tried to flee into her house, but the fox pursued her.

When it bit her again as she tied to get into the back door, she grabbed the animal, holding its snout shut with her left hand and strangling it with her right until it went limp.

“I couldn’t do anything else to get it away from me,” DuBois told NJ.com. “I don’t like to kill anything.”

County health officials said results came back Monday confirming the fox had rabies.

DuBois began a two-week rabies treatment immediately after the attack.