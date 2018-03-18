Winning Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania

The next nor'easter: What you need to know

Cassie Owens is a member of the Modern Life team, reporting on culture and trends. She is a Philadelphia native who previously reported for Billy Penn and served as assistant editor at Next City.

The nature of lottery tickets may be moving digital as iLottery comes to Pennsylvania, allowing people to play the lottery from their smartphones.

A lottery ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

Powerball officials estimate that the winnings from the Saturday drawing total $456.7 million. According to an announcement Sunday, the winning numbers were: 22-57-59-60-66, and Powerball 7.

Further details on the winner and where the ticket was purchased were not available Sunday.

Three tickets — sold in Missouri, California and Texas — matched all five white balls. The Texas ticket included an added-on Power Play, and won $2 million.

Last August, Mavis Wanczyk of Massachusetts received the largest single-ticket jackpot winnings in history, also through Powerball, amounting to $758.7 million.

