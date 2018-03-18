news

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania

The nature of lottery tickets may be moving digital as iLottery comes to Pennsylvania, allowing people to play the lottery from their smartphones.
A lottery ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

Powerball officials estimate that the winnings from the Saturday drawing total $456.7 million. According to an announcement Sunday, the winning numbers were: 22-57-59-60-66, and Powerball 7.

Further details on the winner and where the ticket was purchased were not available Sunday.

Three tickets — sold in Missouri, California and Texas — matched all five white balls. The Texas ticket included an added-on Power Play, and won $2 million.

Last August, Mavis Wanczyk of Massachusetts received the largest single-ticket jackpot winnings in history, also through Powerball, amounting to $758.7 million.

