Winning Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania

A lottery ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot in history.
Powerball officials estimate that the winnings from the Saturday drawing total $456.7 million. According to an announcement Sunday, the winning numbers were: 22-57-59-60-66, and Powerball 7.
Further details on the winner and where the ticket was purchased were not available Sunday.
Three tickets — sold in Missouri, California and Texas — matched all five white balls. The Texas ticket included an added-on Power Play, and won $2 million.
Last August, Mavis Wanczyk of Massachusetts received the largest single-ticket jackpot winnings in history, also through Powerball, amounting to $758.7 million.
