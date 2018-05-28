Two men shot multiple times in Point Breeze

Two men were shot and injured Monday night in Point Breeze.

Two men were shot and injured in Point Breeze Monday night.

A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times in the upper torso and head near the corner of 20th and Pierce Streets just after 7 p.m. Monday, Philadelphia police said. The man was taken by private vehicle to Methodist Hospital, where he arrived in critical condition and was expected to be transferred to Jefferson Hospital.

A 23-year-old man was also shot multiple times in the lower body. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by private vehicle.