Two men shot multiple times in Point Breeze

Two men were shot and injured Monday night in Point Breeze.
by Claudia Vargas, Staff Writer
Claudia Vargas

Staff Writer

Two men were shot and injured in Point Breeze Monday night.

A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times in the upper torso and head near the corner of 20th and Pierce Streets just after 7 p.m. Monday, Philadelphia police said. The man was taken by private vehicle to Methodist Hospital, where he arrived in critical condition and was expected to be transferred to Jefferson Hospital.

A 23-year-old man was also shot multiple times in the lower body. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by private vehicle.

