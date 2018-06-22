No-new-taxes Pa. budget heads to Gov. Wolf

Pa. report to document child sexual abuse, cover-ups in six Catholic dioceses

Shown is the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa.

HARRISBURG — The state’s largest budget bill is heading to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature — more than a week before deadline.

The Senate passed the spending bill Friday afternoon by a 47-2 vote. It passed the House earlier this week.

The $32.7 billion budget involves no new taxes or fees, and includes $100 million more for public schools, $25 million more for early childhood education, and $15 million for special education. State-related universities, including Temple and Pittsburgh, will receive a combined boost of nearly $17 million.

Other bills that supplement the budget — including some that would provide an additional $60 million in funding for school safety measures — were still making their way through the legislature.

Publicly, many in the Capitol attribute this year’s early budget agreement to a rosier revenue picture.

“What a difference a year makes,” state Sen. Pat Browne (R., Lehigh), chairman of the Senate appropriations committee, said on the Senate floor Friday.

Privately, others note that the entire House, half the Senate and the governor are all up for election in November.