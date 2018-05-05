Intruder shot by female resident said to be police officer's mother May 5

An intruder who break into a home early Saturday morning near Broad and Poplar Streets was shot and had a bullet graze him in the upper left arm, police said.

Police said that about 4:40 a.m., a 43-year-old man broke into a home on the 1300 block of Poplar when the woman who lived there fired a gun at him. According to the Breaking News Network, the woman who shot the intruder is the mother of a police officer.

It also said that after the incident the man climbed onto the rooftop of a car wash. He was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police did not provide any further information Saturday.