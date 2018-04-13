James Comey wrote a book. Donald Trump is tweeting he's a 'slime ball'

Donovan Mitchell is not letting go of his fight with Ben Simmons over Rookie of the Year

Donovan Mitchell is not letting go of his fight with Ben Simmons over Rookie of the Year Apr 12

After details from James Comey’s new book were released by media outlets, President Trump blasted his former FBI director as an “untruthful slime ball.”

President Trump has launched into a public tirade over newly released details from former FBI director James Comey’s highly anticipated new memoir.

In a pair of tweets Friday morning, the president called Comey a “weak and untruthful slime ball” and said it was “my great honor to fire him.”

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

….untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

Trump’s tweets come as multiple media outlets rushed to release details from Comey’s new 304-page memoir, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, which is scheduled to be released Tuesday. Comey will appear on ABC’s 20/20 Sunday night in an interview with George Stephanopoulos.

Here is what you need to know about Comey’s new book and how it’s rattling the political world, especially within the White House.

Details from Comey’s new book include odd request by Trump

Details from Comey’s new book have begun to trickle out from media outlets that obtained early copies.

The New York Post was first to report details from the book, focusing on Comey’s claim that Trump asked him to investigate allegations he paid Russian hookers to urinate on a hotel bed at the Ritz-Carlton during a trip to Moscow in 2013.

“He brought up what he called the ‘golden showers thing’ … adding that it bothered him if there was ‘even a 1 percent chance’ his wife, Melania, thought it was true,” Comey wrote. “He just rolled on, unprompted, explaining why it couldn’t possibly be true, ending by saying he was thinking of asking me to investigate the allegation to prove it was a lie.”

CNN also obtained a copy of the book, and outlined Comey’s comparison between Trump and the mob bosses Comey prosecuted during the earlier part of his career.

“The silent circle of assent. The boss in complete control. The loyalty oaths. The us-versus-them worldview. The lying about all things, large and small, in service to some code of loyalty that put the organization above morality and above the truth,” Comey wrote.

Comey tells Stephanopoulos Trump didn’t appear interested in stopping Russia

During a clip from Comey’s upcoming 20/20 interview that aired on Good Morning America Friday morning, the former FBI director claimed he met with Trump at Trump Tower on Jan. 6, 2017. Among the items discussed was intelligence that showed how the Russians interfered with the 2016, election.

Comey said he was surprised that neither Trump nor any members of his team asked what steps should be taken to stop them from acting in a similar way in the future, instead focusing more in spinning the information to make sure it didn’t undermine Trump’s election victory.

“President-elect Trump’s first question was to confirm that it had no impact on the election … and then the conversation, to my surprise, moved into a PR conversation about how the Trump team would position this, and what they could say about this, with us still sitting there,” Comey said. “And the reason that was so striking to me [is] that’s just not done. That the intelligence community does intelligence, the White House does PR and spin.”

First look at my interview with Former FBI Director @Comey – what he was thinking during those meetings with President @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/TCPSpTzzzr — GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) April 13, 2018

What happened between Trump and Comey?

Trump fired Comey in May 2017, initially claiming that the decision was over Comey’s “botched” handling of the FBI’s investigation into how classified emails were handled by Hillary Clinton, Trump’s Democratic opponent in the 2016 presidential election. But during an interview with Lester Holt on NBC News, Trump admitted he fired Comey in part because of “this Russia thing,” alluding to Comey’s investigation into the Kremlin’s interference in the election.

Comey’s firing eventually led to the appointment of former FBI director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to investigate Russia’s alleged election meddling, and whether any members of Trump’s campaign either colluded with the Russians or tried to obstruct the investigation. So far, Mueller’s investigation has led to 22 indictments, including 100 felony charges, and five guilty pleas, including former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign staffers Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.