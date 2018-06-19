Transgender woman sent to men's prison in Philadelphia: Experience was 'dehumanizing'

Transgender woman sent to men's prison in Philadelphia: Experience was 'dehumanizing' Jun 18

Developer Ori Feibush: I'm walking away from the Bella Vista church after I demolish it

Developer Ori Feibush: I'm walking away from the Bella Vista church after I demolish it Jun 16

Delaware governor refuses to send troops to U.S. border due to 'inhumane' family separation policy

Delaware governor refuses to send troops to U.S. border due to 'inhumane' family separation policy Jun 19

I write about social justice and explore how race, gender, sexuality, and class shape our lives in uneven ways.

In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, sit in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas.

Delaware Gov. John Carney tweeted Tuesday that he would refuse to send National Guard troops to the nation’s Southwest border until the Trump administration ends its policy of separating immigrant families from children.

Under normal circumstances, we wouldn’t hesitate to answer the call. But given what we know about the policies currently in effect at the border, I can’t in good conscience send Delawareans to help with that mission. — Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) June 19, 2018

Carney, a Democrat, called the policy “inhumane” and said Congress and President Trump need to “fix the mess that our immigration system has become.”

Congress and the President need to step up and fix the mess that our immigration system has become. — Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) June 19, 2018

In Massachusetts, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has also refused to send troops to the border, citing the “cruel and inhumane” separation of families.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also vowed to prevent “state resources from being used to help federal authorities separate families,” while Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf criticized the policy. Both are Democrats.

The @RealDonaldTrump policy of separating families of immigrants is inhumane and cruel. Today I will sign an executive order to prevent any state resources from being used to help federal authorities separate families. New Jersey will not be a party to this inhumane policy. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 19, 2018

I urge @realDonaldTrump to reverse his family separation policy. If the Trump Administration refuses, Republican leaders in Congress must do the right thing and stop this practice, as @SenBobCasey and dozens of others already support. https://t.co/2LWprAaObI — Tom Wolf (@WolfForPA) June 19, 2018

More than 2,000 minors have been separated from adults in the six weeks following Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement of the zero-tolerance approach to illegal border crossings. Some children have been kept in large cages, while others have been placed in a tent city.

.@DavidBegnaud got a look inside one of the facilities where immigrant men, women and children are being kept. He tells us what he saw inside these "cages." pic.twitter.com/yGZ3T1jgWS — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 18, 2018

Health experts have said children can suffer lifelong physical and psychological challenges when they are forcibly separated from a parent. On Tuesday, ProPublica released audio of children at a border facility wailing and screaming “Mami” and “Papá.”

Trump and other administration officials have falsely — and repeatedly — claimed that Democrats and existing laws are to blame for the separation of families. As the Washington Post reports, that’s simply not true:

Immigrant families are being separated at the border not because of Democrats and not because some law forces this result, as Trump insists. They’re being separated because the Trump administration, under its zero-tolerance policy, is choosing to prosecute border-crossing adults for any offenses.

The administration could end the policy at any time.

All four living former first ladies have criticized the policy. Laura Bush wrote in The Post: “I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart.”

In the span of about 24 hours, all four living former first ladies have criticized the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy. Even the current first lady, Melania Trump, issued a statement that appeared to align somewhat with her predecessors. https://t.co/RAkMAUngma — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 19, 2018

Two-thirds of the country, 66 percent, opposes Trump’s policy, according to a poll from Quinnipiac University. That includes six in 10 men and seven in 10 women.

As is often the case, though, there’s a wide split by party. A majority of Republicans approve of the policy, while six in 10 independents and nine in 10 Democrats oppose it.

The Washington Post and Associated Press contributed to this article.