Philadelphia priest under investigation for 'alleged misconduct with minors'

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says it is cooperating with the police investigation.

A priest from St. Martin of Tours parish in Northeast Philadelphia has been placed on administrative leave while Philadelphia police investigate a report of “possible alleged misconduct with minors,” a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia said Sunday.

The Rev. Armand Garcia was placed on administrative leave March 16. A search warrant was executed in the parish rectory that day, said Kenneth Gavin, chief communications officer for the archdiocese. He said no charges have been filed.

A police spokeswoman said she was unable to check search warrants on Sunday.

Gavin said the archdiocese is “cooperating fully.” Garcia, he said, had cleared background checks for criminal record and child abuse. He had also completed “safe environment” training courses.

Garcia has not been in the parish in the city’s Summerdale section since March 16. The parish community was informed of his status and the circumstances leading to his leave on March 17 and 18, Gavin said.

The archdiocese announced last year that Garcia would move from Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church in Roxborough, where he was parochial vicar, to Saint Martin of Tours, where he would be parochial administrator, pro tem. CatholicPhilly.com reported in November that he had been moved from that position to pastor.