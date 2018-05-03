Frontier Airlines employee stabs, kills co-worker at Philadelphia International Airport gate, law enforcement sources say

A dispute between two Frontier Airlines employees at Philadelphia International Airport Thursday ended with one of them stabbed to death and the other in custody, law enforcement sources say.
Police said the stabbing occurred about 11:30 a.m. in a secure area at Gate E6.
The victim was taken to an area hospital but died, the sources said.
A male suspect was taken into custody, police said.
The nature of the dispute that led up to the stabbing is not yet known.
Richard Oliver III, a Frontier spokesman, referred all questions to the police at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Staff writer Vinny Vella contributed to this article.