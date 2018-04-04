No joke! Snow possible Sunday night into Monday across Philly region

For $2.3 million, you can own 'the world's greatest indoor miniature village' Apr 4

Once upon a time, Roadside America was one of the country’s greatest off-highway family attractions, drawing visitors to see the miniature America a Pennsylvania man made by hand. Now, the Berks County attraction run by his granddaughter is up for sale.

A more-than-60-year-old famous off-highway attraction in Berks County is up for sale.

“The world’s greatest indoor miniature village,” as the business Roadside America calls itself, was the lifelong oeuvre of Laurence Gieringer, who began building models as a boy in Reading. He added on and on, until the village was big enough to fill nearly 8,000 square feet in a building in Shartlesville, just off Interstate 78. It opened in 1953 and hasn’t changed much since Gieringer died in 1963.

His granddaughter, Dolores Heinsohn, now runs the attraction, which receives close to 100,000 guests each year.

In a statement about the sale posted on Facebook, Roadside America said Tuesday that maintaining the business has been a challenge and required a lot of work.

The news has broken across many local media outlets that Roadside America is for sale.

“Running any business is difficult, and a business as unique as Roadside America requires more time and energy than most people may realize,” the business wrote. “The current owners have two daughters, who have each been pursuing their own careers and interests; as a result, the family is currently looking for someone who loves Roadside America and would like to assume ownership of the business.

“It takes a special person to appreciate Roadside America as we do,” the business added, “and we’re hoping to find someone who is willing to preserve our historic display.”

Roadside America is listed online for nearly $2.3 million.

The business is holding an auction May 5 to clear out excess inventory and equipment — though that does not include pieces from the display (sorry, folks).

The exhibit is expected to remain open as Roadside America seeks a buyer.

