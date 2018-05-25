Legal mind behind nation's top payday lenders sentenced to 8 years in racketeering case

Attorney Wheeler Neff, pictured here leaving the federal courthouse in Philadelphia in November, was sentenced Friday for his role in creating many of the tactics the nation’s top payday lenders used to dodge state and federal efforts to regulate their industry.

Wheeler K. Neff — the legal mind behind some of the business strategies that the nation’s top payday lenders used in dodging government regulations for decades — was sentenced to eight years in prison after a career spent enabling schemes that a judge described Friday as “unlawful, a sham, and a fraud.”

Neff, 69, of Wilmington, Del., apologized to the hundreds of thousands of borrowers who fell prey to the exorbitant interest rates charged by his clients, including Main Line payday lending pioneer Charles M. Hallinan.

In some cases, those annual interest rates on the low-dollar loans approached 800 percent.

“I now realize that there were many things I could have done better, certainly more thoroughly, and some things that I shouldn’t have done at all,” he said. “However, at no time during all those years did I think I was breaking the law.”

A federal jury convicted Neff and Hallinan in November of counts including fraud and racketeering conspiracy, a charge originated to target Mafia loansharking operations.

Throughout the two-month trial, prosecutors said there was little difference between those mob-style loans and the exorbitant interest rates imposed by Hallinan and his companies on financially distressed borrowers.

Hallinan and Neff, his lawyer, are credited with developing tactics to avoid state and federal efforts to curtail their multimillion-dollar industry — tactics later widely adopted by other lenders.

They included one known in the industry as “rent-a-tribe,” paying federally recognized Indian tribes — who have sovereign tribal immunity to set their own regulations on reservations lands — to act as nominal owners of payday lending businesses.

In Hallinan’s case, most of those partnerships ended up being a sham. The tribes Neff introduced to him served as little more than placeholders to put on paperwork. Hallinan continued to run his businesses and service all of the loans his companies issued over the internet from his offices in Bala Cynwyd in a state where the interest he was charging was against the law.

“A businessman can have a great deal of skills in completing the deal, but ultimately it is the lawyer that needs to implement it,” U.S. District Judge Eduardo Robreno said Friday. “Without Mr. Neff, [these deals] would not have gone through. There was a monumental failure in this case.”

In addition to Neff’s prison term, U.S. District Judge Eduardo Robreno ordered the lawyer to pay $50,000 in fines and serve three years’ probation upon his release.

Neff also must forfeit more than $356,000 to the government and pay an amount to be determined in restitution to his victims.

Robreno gave Neff 40 days to report to begin serving his sentence.

