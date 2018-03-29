Wawa planned for Drexel's campus

Stephanie Farr covers Philly Culture for the Philadelpha Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com. She writes about the people, places, things, and ideas that make Philly and its suburbs weird, wild, and wonderfully unique.

Looks like it’s about to get Sizzli in the land of the of the dragons.

Zoning plans obtained from the city of Philadelphia’s online archive show that Wawa is aiming to put a new store on Drexel University’s campus, not far from the bronze statue of the Drexel dragon mascot.

According to the plans, which were filed last month, Wawa will move into the first floor of Drexel’s General Services building at 34th and Market Streets, on the same block as the school’s library.

The proposed plans, which were first posted on a community Facebook page by West Philly resident Amara Rockar, show Wawa intends to lease 8,760 square feet in the University City building.

That would make it bigger than the store’s 7,000-square-foot site at 1900 Market and bigger than a 7,600-square-foot proposed location at Sixth and Chestnut streets near Independence Hall. In recent years, Wawa has sought to expand its reach within city limits. Three other Wawa stores in Philadelphia are already slated for openings in 2018 alone.

>> READ MORE: Blatstein angers neighborhood group with plans for Wawa fueling station on S. Philly’s Delaware waterfront

The proposed Drexel Wawa will have something many of the chain’s stores now offer — table top and bar stool seating, according to the filings.

Drexel spokeswoman Niki Gianakaris confirmed via email that “there is an interest and the space will be leased,” but declined to offer further details.

Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce said the company has interest in the site and that more details “about the timing and other projects nearing completion” would be shared April 12, Wawa Day.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.