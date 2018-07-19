What does eviction of Jay-Z's Made in America mean for the Parkway?

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway makes a stunning backdrop for a victory parade, a papal visit or, say, a concert like Made in America — no one in Philadelphia city government is disputing that. But, are those blockbuster events really the best use of the space? What about its status the rest of the year, as an eight-lane highway stretching from the Rocky statue to Logan Circle?

Those questions have been in play as the city — for the first time in a generation — has been working to map out a cohesive vision for the Parkway. Before Mayor Kenney apparently blindsided Jay-Z over the concert’s cancellation, it had been a careful process, conducted through a series of wonky studies and a few bold experiments.

The latest of those opens on Friday: an expansion of the Oval pop-up park that will sprawl from the Eakins Oval all the way to 20th Street, reclaiming the northbound outer lanes of the Parkway from vehicular traffic — and, city officials hope, proving the theory that this space become a major leisure destination without causing a calamitous traffic jam.

“I’m a Philadelphian. I get that events on the Parkway are as important to Philadelphians as city pools,” said Philadelphia Parks Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell, who emphasized that she was not in the room for the Made in America decision. “But it’s a very hard discussion around: how many, how big, how often. Concerts, races, walks, celebratory parades — we all want more of those — they’re all part of the Parkway experience. But what we’re thinking about is: What else should be part of the Parkway experience?”

In the past decade, the city, in conjunction with residents’ groups and the institutions that comprise the Parkway Council, has brought in planners and consultants to examine everything from traffic patterns to public perceptions. A study of major events on the Parkway, released this spring, raised a broad range of concerns: neighbor’s noise and trash complaints, a negative impact on cultural institutions during major events, and physical damage to the east steps and terrace of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

“Of particular concern is the potential damage to parts of the PMA collection resulting from proximity to excessive noise,” the report noted. The PMA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jeff Zapfe, president of Acentech, an acoustic consulting firm based in Cambridge, Mass., said that a concert was unlikely to cause more vibration than, for example, the excavation underway for the museum’s new wing. And he added, “Buildings and art are probably more tolerant to vibration than you might think — probably transporting them around inside the museum on carts subjects them to a lot of vibration as well.” He said typically the most concern would be for frescos or works that are already degraded.

The analysis also noted that, though public perception is that the number of Parkway events has grown, it’s actually been constant for the past decade. There were 19 major events on the Parkway last year. It also uncovered particular concerns about the Made in America concert: In a survey of 540 Parkway visitors, people cited Made in America as the event that most detracted from their enjoyment of the Parkway, and that made it difficult to dine, shop or access museums in the area. A survey of residents — a sample that skewed older (86 percent were over 35) and less diverse (93 percent were white) — was even less unfavorable; just 26 percent said they like having music festivals on the Parkway.

“As residents and institution stakeholders expressed concerns, a common theme emerged: issues around communications in planning, preparation and event management,” the report noted. “Opportunity exists for the City to increase transparency around decision-making.”

That seems self-evident in the aftermath of Jay-Z’s outraged op-ed for Philly.com: “We are disappointed that the mayor of the city of Philadelphia would evict us from the heart of the city, through a media outlet, without a sit-down meeting, notice, dialogue, or proper communication.”

But beyond this week’s media maelstrom, city leaders have been working toward a bigger-picture reexamination of the space. A 2013 plan called “More Park, Less Way” developed by PennPraxis set the tone, and last year the city turned its Oval+ pop-up into a research hub, gathering data through surveys, visitor counts and monitors that counted the number of wifi-enabled cell phones passing through the space.

“What we heard from people is they want even more family friendly activities at the Oval, they want more family friendly activities on the Parkway, and they want a safer way to get to the Oval with their loved ones,” said Jamie Gauthier of the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

That was the seed for the expansion of the Oval into an additional 1.5 acres, blocking a single lane of traffic along the northern perimeter of the Parkway from 20th Street to 23rd Street. There’s the perennial beer garden, but also a climbing structure, a misting pavilion and other spaces to sit, gather and lounge. “It’s about making the Oval and the Parkway a more whimsical space,” she said.

This year, for the first time, it will also include a contribution from the Barnes, an interactive outdoor installation called the Canopy that will float above temporary lounge areas, creating a connection to the Parkway that the museum has been lacking. The Rodin Museum, too, will participate with extended hours and a beer garden oriented toward the Parkway.

“We’re testing how people react to the space and to having a little bit less of a footprint for automobiles. We’re testing how people activate the space.”