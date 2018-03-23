Northbound Kelly Drive closed Saturday morning for removal of fallen tree

Kelly Drive northbound will be closed Saturday morning in the area of Laurel Hill Cemetery for the removal of a large fallen tree that has been precariously propped against a stone wall above the roadway.
The northbound lanes are expected to be closed at 7 a.m. and reopened around 11 a.m. to allow for the tree removal, Laurel Hill Cemetery posted on its Facebook account last weekend.
The tree evidently was uprooted during one of the nor’easters this month.
PSA: The fallen tree along Kelly Drive is secure and it is scheduled to come down on Saturday, March 24th. Kelly Drive…
Posted by Laurel Hill Cemetery on Saturday, March 17, 2018
