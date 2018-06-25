Pennsylvania's death penalty needs a radical rethinking, long-awaited report finds

She says she knows who killed her brother - but no one will listen

Jun 21

An inmate at SCI Graterford, which houses one of Pennsylvania’s two death rows.

It’s been seven years since Pennsylvania’s General Assembly commissioned an analysis of capital punishment in Pennsylvania — and, for two of those years, Gov. Wolf has placed a moratorium on executions awaiting the outcome.

Finally released Monday, the dense, 280-page Joint State Government Commission report found cause for grave concern in the current state of the death penalty in Pennsylvania, where three people have been executed in the last 56 years, yet just since 1985, more than 466 death warrants have been signed. It noted the high numbers of people with intellectual disability and mental illness on death row — populations that are constitutionally protected from capital punishments. And, it found the punishment had been unevenly applied, affected by factors like the race of the victim and the county where the crime occurred.

“Neither judicial economy nor fairness is served when the more than 97 percent of cases in which death sentences are converted to life sentences or less leave death row only after post-conviction review,” the task force noted.

Reggie Shuford, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, said in a statement that the bottom line is simple: “Capital punishment is deeply flawed.”

The report, developed by a group of four senators and a legal advisory committee of prosecutors, defense attorneys and researchers, outlined numerous possible reforms, including a regular proportionality review process and a Racial Justice Act that would allow people to challenge death sentences on a statistical basis, rather than requiring them to show intentional discrimination.

Other recommendations include:

automatically disqualifying a person with mental illness from receiving the death penalty

requiring a judge to determine pre-trial if a defendant is intellectually disabled, making them exempt

creating a state-funded capital defender office to represent people charged with capital crimes at trial and on appeal

Sen. Stewart Greenleaf, a Montgomery County Republican who was part of the task force, said those reforms are critical, particularly given that, since 1978, six death-row inmates have been exonerated.

“I don’t know if the votes are there in the General Assembly to abolish the death penalty, but there are certain things we can do to ensure that no innocent person is condemned to die,” he said in a statement.

The findings drew immediate praise from death-penalty opponents, as well as criticism from prosecutors. A spokesman for Gov. Wolf said he was still reviewing the recommendations.

“This report should not be an advocacy tool reflecting predetermined findings that restate the usual litany of opinions long-held by death penalty opponents and the majority of the commission’s members,” Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association president John Adams said in a statement. He noted the importance of the death penalty as a tool for prosecutors, for example in the case of Cosmo DiNardo, who killed four men in Bucks County in 2017 and led authorities to the victims’ remains as part of a deal to evade that punishment.

But the analysis noted that the process of sentencing people to death is both extremely costly and largely ineffective: As of 2015, it was about 12 times more expensive to try a capital case in Philadelphia ($59,169) than a noncapital homicide case ($5,177), the report found. It costs about $15,010 annually more to incarcerate a death-row inmate — which, the task force concluded, would add up to $39 million over time, just for the 150 people currently on death row. But the outcomes are modest: The three people who’ve been executed in the last 56 years all waived their appeals — and all had psychiatric problems.

“It’s impossible to read this report and not come away thinking that a life without parole sentence would be fairer, quicker, and more cost-efficient than capital punishment,” said Marc Bookman, co-director of the Atlantic Center for Capital Representation. “Many people will conclude that having a death penalty in Pennsylvania simply doesn’t make sense for moral, practical, or financial reasons. For those who still think it’s worthwhile to keep it in place, the study documents the extensive work necessary to satisfy the constitutional requirements of fairness and due process, while minimizing the chances of error.”

Advocates emphasized that many of the issues raised have been known for a long time, though the report provides an unusually detailed look.

“Pennsylvania’s death penalty is broken, and it has been for many years,” said Robert Dunham, the executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center. “The real questions are whether the Commonwealth has the political will to make the system fair and whether keeping capital punishment is worth the cost of fixing it. If Pennsylvania wants to keep the death penalty and is serious about trying to fix it, the many good recommendations contained in this bipartisan study provide a good place to start.”