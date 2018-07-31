Philadelphia police shut down new Occupy ICE camp in Center City

Activist La Salle grad worked for peace in South Sudan, now jailed in its notorious prison

Members of Occupy ICE gather along N. Broad St. at Arch St. in Center City Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Police are trying to remove their encampment. DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer

A loud, chanting group of three dozen Occupy ICE demonstrators blocked traffic Tuesday morning on Broad Street, near Arch, as about 50 Philadelphia police began shutting down the third and latest encampment protesting the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

The protesters, earlier evicted from camps at City Hall and ICE offices in Center City, stood firm until police issued a third and final warning. They left the street and retreated to the sidewalk outside Arch Street United Methodist Church.

One man was arrested for failure to disperse.

At earlier demonstrations this summer, 36 people were arrested.

At 10 a.m., police held the median in the center of Broad, watching and listening to shouts of “F— the police!” but taking no action. Sound systems and bullhorns blared at passing drivers, one of whom yelled, “Build the wall!” By 10:30, police and protesters had settled into an uneasy truce. Rap music blared from the west side of Broad, and occasionally a protester picked up a megaphone to lead a chant.

But shortly before 11 a.m., as tensions increased, steel fencing was brought in.

Occupy ICE leaders insisted their constitutional right to protest was being violated by the destruction of their camp. Still, homeless people who had joined the cause largely packed and left, rather than risk losing their belongings.

“We’re going to continue organizing,” said Occupy leader Xelba Gutierrez, 34, of Philadelphia. “The protesting is not going to stop.”

A second demonstration is planned for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the east side of City Hall.

The local action comes as the Abolish ICE movement stages a national day of protest in cities nationwide. The group is calling for the termination of the federal agency responsible for finding, arrest and deporting people who entered the United States without permission.

Before moving to Broad and Arch on Sunday, the protesters had been camped on the concrete apron of City Hall for three weeks, calling for the abolition of ICE and an end to the city’s agreement with the agency to share information from an arrest database. Mayor Kenney announced on Friday that Philadelphia will end the data-sharing agreement with the agency. On Saturday, the group removed its tents ahead of a city-imposed deadline.

By Sunday, however, they were back, a short distance away.