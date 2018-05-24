Have cell phones and social media affected your mental health? Tell us about it.

We’ve written a lot about social media over the past few months – from fake Instagram, or “Finsta,” accounts,” to Facebook users deleting their accounts to whether all this online connection makes young people more lonely. Researchers debate that last point. But now, we want to hear from you. You can help us out with an upcoming reporting project by sharing your thoughts on how social media – and that smartphone attached to your hand – has affected your mental health. Fill out the form below or shoot an email to emccarthy@philly.com. Thanks.

