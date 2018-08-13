Not guilty plea on weapons charge in shooting at Trenton arts festival

Amir Armstrong, 23, is charged with illegal gun possession in connection with the early-morning shooting at a Trenton Arts Festival that left one dead and dozens injured.

TRENTON — A man charged with gun possession after a shootout that left one person dead and 22 injured at an all-night arts festival in June pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Amir Armstrong, 23, was charged with illegal possession of a Silver Taurus revolver that police said he was carrying when he was shot in the head during the early morning shooting at the Arts All Night event in Trenton.

Dressed in an orange jumpsuit and wearing a white helmet to protect his head, which is still healing, Armstrong appeared in the courtroom via video conference, sitting beside his attorney. Asked whether he understood the charges against him, Armstrong said yes.

Amir Armstrong, charged in connection with the Trenton Art All Night shooting, made his first court appearance this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/7IIMSaKKMV — Avalon Zoppo (@AvalonZoppo) August 13, 2018

Armstrong is one of three men authorities said was involved in the shooting, which left people scrambling for cover.

Davone White, 26, of Trenton, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. The third gunman, Tahaij Wells, was fatally shot by police during an exchange of gunfire. All three men were gang members, authorities have said, though it’s unclear whether they are affiliated with the same gang or how they knew each other.

Police body camera footage from that night showed Armstrong lying on the ground and bleeding from an apparent gunshot to the head. As officers began cutting off Armstrong’s clothing to check for other injuries, authorities said, they discovered a silver revolver tucked in his waistband. He was transported to a hospital and later charged with a weapons offense.

Armstrong is being held in the Mercer County Jail while he awaits a Thursday detention hearing.

The arts event, which drew more than 1,000 people, was concluded early after dozens were injured in a stampede to escape the bullets. Police had warned organizers that they should shut down the event before gunfire erupted, after fights between local gangs broke out, and multiple suspects later began shooting at each other.

Local officials have denounced the violence that marred the popular event and vowed that the festival will continue.

“All shootings are a crisis,” Trenton Mayor Eric E. Jackson said after the shooting. “This is not just a random act of violence — this is a public health issue.”