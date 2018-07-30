The fleas are gone and the mail is now being delivered to a Camden neighborhood

They deliver in snow, rain, heat, and gloom of night. But on this Camden street, fleas have chased away the mail carriers.

A man from the Camden Public Works Department (left) told residents Karen Williams and Robert Shaffer last week that a flea-infested house would be boarded up.

Letter carriers have returned to the 1300 block of Browning Street in Camden after city officials said they have gotten rid of the fleas in vacant home that have plagued the neighborhood since June.

An infestation of the bugs in the Whitman Park neighborhood had become so terrible that the U.S. Postal Service suspended door-to-door mail delivery on July 11 and placed locked mailboxes at the end of the street.

“We got the mail and that’s great,” said Karen Williams who lives on the block. She collected signatures on a petition she delivered to the city last month. The residents demanded that officials clean and board 1303 Browning Street where several dogs had been abandoned without food or water. Animal control officers last month removed one dead dog, and five others that were malnourished, had severe wounds, and were infected with fleas, according to an incident report.

The city did hire an exterminator, but eliminating the infestation took weeks. It posed a health concern for letter carriers, causing the Postal Service to install the mailboxes at the end of the block until the fleas were gone.

On Friday, city officials nailed boards on the windows and doors of the house. On Saturday, mail service resumed, said Ray Daiutolo Sr., a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service. Williams said on Monday morning the locked mailboxes were removed. Although the house is boarded up, Williams said she and others remain concerned about fleas and feces and urine that was not cleaned inside the house.

According to property records, the house is owned by a couple, in their 90s, but U.S. Bank & Sterling National has taken possession of the property.

Vince Basara, a spokesman for Camden, told the Inquirer and Daily News last week that city officials notified the bank it had to clean and secure the property. Until that is done, he said, the city is taking responsibility. The Department of Public Works, as has been the case with several other rowhouses on the street, boarded up the rowhome.